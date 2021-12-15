Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

