UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $482.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $483.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.97 and its 200 day moving average is $422.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

