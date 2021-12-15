Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $255.98 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

