Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 199.6% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADEX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADEX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 137,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

