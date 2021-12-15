Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,913. The company has a market capitalization of $198.76 million and a P/E ratio of -26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 108.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

