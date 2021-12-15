Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of CEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 22,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,886. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

