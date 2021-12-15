Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 60.4%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.