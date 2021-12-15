Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.11

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and traded as low as $21.38. Olympus shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 45,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olympus Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

