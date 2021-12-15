Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.88

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.88 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 28.25 ($0.37). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,194,376 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £46.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.69.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

