Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.27

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.27 and traded as low as C$14.60. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 315,181 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,603.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916 in the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

