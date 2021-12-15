Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.27

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.27 and traded as low as C$14.60. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 315,181 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.45.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,603.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916 in the last quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
