Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 425 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $370.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.26. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

