Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 107.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 193,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $337.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. The company has a market capitalization of $331.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

