Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 386 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,652. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

