Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $2.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 358,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $119.39 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

