Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

