Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

