Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,143. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

