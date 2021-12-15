American Research & Management Co. Has $394,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

