Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.