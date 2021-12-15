Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,364. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

