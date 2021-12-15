Argan, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Argan has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argan has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 98,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,632. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Argan by 1,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

