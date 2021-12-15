WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.45

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.45 and traded as low as $48.15. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 11,904 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 127,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

