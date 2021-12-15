Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $629.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

