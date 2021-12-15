YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,428 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 796,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.18. 172,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

