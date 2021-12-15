Brokerages Anticipate Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lilium.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LILM shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 524,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,183. Lilium has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

