Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Reaches $7.91 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $743,970.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208730 BTC.

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

