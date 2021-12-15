Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.43. 33,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.99 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

