Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $96,803.25 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 210,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $86.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

