American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 847 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $30,212.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 275,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

