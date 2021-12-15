American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 847 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $30,212.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 275,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
