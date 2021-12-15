Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

