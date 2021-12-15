iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.30. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,208. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

