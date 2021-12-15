International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.