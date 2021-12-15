Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 71.0%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,016,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 125,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,478. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

