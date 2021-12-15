Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.50 ($9.55) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.12 ($11.37).

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded up €0.80 ($0.90) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.60 ($13.03). The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a one year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a one year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 million and a PE ratio of 40.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

