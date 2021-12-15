PAC Protocol Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.77 million and approximately $676,019.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017281 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,846,902,871 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

