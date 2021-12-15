Diligence Price Down 66.1% This Week (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Diligence has a total market cap of $1,084.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

