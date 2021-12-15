Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CZMWY stock traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.97. 712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.45. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $128.35 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

