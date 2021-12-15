$0.07 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,773. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $430.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

