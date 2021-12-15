Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) vs. Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Critical Contrast

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and Atos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $1.73 billion 1.02 -$817.21 million N/A N/A Atos $12.77 billion 0.35 $628.27 million N/A N/A

Atos has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and Atos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A Atos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Melco International Development and Atos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atos 2 7 2 0 2.00

Atos has a consensus price target of $20.65, indicating a potential upside of 158.13%. Given Atos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atos is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Melco International Development has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atos has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atos beats Melco International Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Atos Company Profile

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

