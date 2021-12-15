State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $61.99 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $61,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

