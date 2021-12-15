Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 5,701 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $127.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

