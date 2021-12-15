Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Ingrid Burton Sells 20,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXTR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 77,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $325,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

