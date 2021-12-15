AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. 7,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,346. AAON has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

