Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $63.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 595.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.