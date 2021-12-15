Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Sells $949,500.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,702,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,352. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

