AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $3,007,522.80 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 776,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

