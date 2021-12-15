Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Drops By 85.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 67,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,430. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

