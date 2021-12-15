Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $327.09. 15,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,618. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

