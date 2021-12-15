Brokerages Expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 2,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $225.94 million, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

