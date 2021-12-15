Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,967. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.